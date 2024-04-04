Pizza giant Domino’s has published its first-ever sustainability report.

The report outlines the group’s strategy ‘Connect the dots’, which addresses key points on environment, sourcing and communities, and people.

Domino’s commitment is to “reduce carbon emissions to reach net zero by 2050” through “energy-efficient production, innovation and transportation”.

Findings include 75% of Domino’s greenhouse gas emissions “relating to scope 3 from suppliers”, with which the company wants to “work closely” to idenfity greener solutions.

The group also states it will “focus on reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions in [their] owned fleet, corporate stores and supply chain centres” including building a ”smarter, greener vehicle fleet”.



The 33-page report is supported by a new set of nutritional and environmental targets, including expanding their plant-based menu options and keeping its Cheeky Little Pizza range under 600 calories.

Supporting its nutritional targets, the report also outlines Domino’s plans to reduce its environmental impact in the immediate term, building on initiatives such as its first low carbon store in Hammersmith, where “all deliveries are made by a fleet of e-bikes” as stated by the group.

“Today marks an important step forward in our sustainability journey as we strive to deliver a better future through food people love,” said Domino’s CEO Andrew Rennie.

“I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made, but we know there is so much more to do. In particular, I’m excited by the opportunity to offer our customers more balanced choices and to further reduce our environmental impact.”