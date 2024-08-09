Rolled, the first Aussie-style sushi brand in the UK, will open in Manchester’s Trafford Centre next week.

The ‘hand roll’, invented in Melbourne, combines a Japanese sushi roll with a format that is easy to carry and eat on the go.

Rolled will debut with four classic ‘down under’ flavours: the Crispy Chicken, Spicy Tuna, Teriyaki Chicken and Cooked Tuna, and two chef’s signature recipes, Shrimp on the Barbie and Bondi roll.

There will also be a special offer for vegetarian and vegan diners, including a Crispy Aubergine roll.

Each roll is priced around the £3.40 mark, and can be mixed and matched. One or two is recommended for “a snack size” and up to four for a “proper lunch”.

Founder Adam Miller said the rolls have “sandwich-like ubiquity down under” and are a favourite food-to-go staple in Australia.

Rolled will open on the food court of Manchester’s largest shopping centre, with tables available for diners alongside the classic food-to-go offer at the kiosk.

“The beauty of it is that people have full control, to eat on the go or take a seat. What sets us apart is that we’re offering the first occasion for people to eat sushi without chopsticks. You can just walk and eat, like you would with a wrap,” Miller told The Grocer.

“The health factor and guilt-free nature of it is what makes it very popular in Australia. And people just love sushi, so it’s great to introduce a more convenient format for it.”

Miller wants to see the brand go as far as opening global stores, but for now he’s focused on igniting the love for hand rolls in the UK.

“I wholeheartedly believe this can be the biggest and most positive trend in the UK. I’d love to see people integrate this in their lunchtime behaviour.

“This is just the beginning of what I hope to be not just the biggest and most-loved sushi brand in the UK, but the whole world.”