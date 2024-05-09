Greggs opened its 2,500th shop last week, further advancing its strategy to reach more than 3,000 sites in the UK long term.

The new site is located in a petrol forecourt in Sainsbury’s Cobham, Surrey.

It is the eighth Greggs shop with Sainsbury’s, bringing the total number of shops with retail partners, including Tesco and Asda, to 50.

The food-to-go giant now plans to open between 140 and 160 shops by the end of 2024, with a focus on travel hubs and drive-thrus.

“We’re proud to have hit this milestone and opened our 2,500th shop in a location which demonstrates the breadth of our estate and the popularity of our brand,” said Tony Rowson, property director at Greggs.

“We are grateful for the hard work of our teams and the support of our valued partners as we continue to expand towards our vision of significantly more than 3,000 Greggs shops longer term.”

Chief food commercial officer at Sainsbury’s, Rhian Bartlett, added: “Our collaboration with Greggs is part of our ongoing plan to attract many more people to choose Sainsbury’s as the place they come to for good food, and we’re excited to build on this partnership further.”