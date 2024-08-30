Greggs has unveiled its autumnal menu, featuring an all-day breakfast baguette to capitalise on its breakfast success.

The breakfast baguette will be available throughout the day “to put an end to the madness of breakfast ending at 11am”.

It contains sausage, bacon, cheddar, and egg omelette, and is priced at £3.80.

Greggs’ existing savoury breakfast options, including the bacon and sausage baguettes, are currently available only until 11am.

The northern baker has been dominating the breakfast segment over the past six months, surpassing sales of global chain McDonald’s in March 2024.

“It’s about time we make the most important meal of the day available all day,” reads the product description. “As the nation’s favourite for breakfast, we’re definitely qualified in this department.”

The item will appear in Greggs’ new autumnal menu, which includes both seasonal classics, such as pumpkin spiced latte and salted caramel drinks, and new items including a pumpkin spice doughnut and a Mexican bean and spicy cheese flatbread.