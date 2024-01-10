Greggs sales were up 9.4% for the three months to 30 December 2023, boosted by strong Christmas trading.

CEO Roisin Currie said sales of Christmas lines – such as its festive bakes, chocolate orange muffins and Christmas lunch baguettes – helped fuel the increase.

Currie said the Christmas exclusive items were an “absolute winner” and well-received by customers across the UK.

Its Q4 performance helped the company deliver a record sales increase of 19.6% to £1.8bn in 2023. Greggs opened a record new 220 shops in the past year, taking the number to 2,473 outlets.

Currie highlighted new hot items, extended opening times, and the range’s availability across food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and Just Eat as key drivers of sales.

Greggs has also confirmed plans to evolve its loyalty scheme app in the near future following a period of testing to ensure standards are met.

As inflationary costs reduce, Greggs is furthering its expansion plan, which would see the food-on-the-go giant open between 140 and 160 net new shops in 2024.