Restaurant chain Pasta Evangelists is set to open a new venture in Manchester Airport in September.

The new site is part of the company’s strategy to offer customers high-quality pasta dishes that are also available on the go.

Alongside the traditional sit-in approach, the site will be the first in Pasta Evangelists’ estate to feature a hot counter where customers can get fresh pasta to go, cooked in store on the day.

The new site will also have an ‘Italian breakfast bar’ featuring breakfast classics inspired by the peninsula, including prosciutto and sausage sandwiches.

The restaurant will be the first in a major UK travel hub and the first bricks & mortar outside of London for the chain, which is now operating in Richmond and opening in Greenwich next week.

“Airports are a great target for the pasta segment because of the international traffic,” CEO Alessandro Savelli told The Grocer.

“Regardless of where customers come from, pasta is a recognisable and adaptable element, and since it’s quick to prepare it has potential to work very well in travel hubs.

“Our goal is to offer customers on the go a premium pasta meal with a focus on convenience, without compromising on the quality of it.”

The new site will be located in Terminal Two and will open in September.

Pasta Evangelists opened its first ‘pasta emporium’ site in Richmond in July, and it announced plans to open 20 more sites between its own operations and franchises within the next year.