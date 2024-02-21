Chicken QSR brand Popeyes has announced the rollout of its new breakfast menu ‘Rise and shine!’.

The new menu will debut this week across restaurants nationwide, including delivery options, and will be available to order until 11am.

It features ‘reimagined’ breakfast classics such as the Big Cajun Breakfast Roll (£4.99) and Cajun Hash Brown, sitting alongside British classics such as egg & cheese, or bacon & sausage, muffins. Sweet options include Popeyes Signature Louisiana Biscuit (£1.75) and the Original Biscuit and Nutella (£1.99).

To inaugurate the new menu, Popeyes is offering a limited-time £1.99 meal deal promo featuring a bacon roll, hash brown and a drink.

The menu rollout follows Popeyes plans to double its estate in 2024, opening over 30 new locations by the end of the year, including at busy travel hubs.

“We’re thrilled to be rolling out our delicious breakfast menu nationwide this month … so more people can kick-start their day with a taste of New Orleans”, said Popeyes head of food David Hoskins.

“We’ve designed our menu to shake up the UK grab-and-go breakfast scene, taking breakfast classics and levelling them up with a pinch of Popeyes spice. From Cajun Rolls to Cajun Ketchup, we’re excited for our fans to start their morning right with a Popeyes breakfast, and keep life popping with a bit of Louisiana spirit.”