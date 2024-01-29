Business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch has announced the removal of Henry Staunton as chairman of the Post Office.

Badenoch said in light of recent events regarding the Horizon scandal and “intense” public scrutiny, the Post Office “needs someone who can deal with the issues in a different way”.

She told Sky News Staunton was removed due to concerns about Post Office governance and “the entire business model” of the organisation.

“The Post Office has a series of problems it is currently dealing with,” she said.

“If there are difficulties with the board, I need to intervene. The wrong thing to do would be to sit back. It’s my job to intervene when I see the system is not working, and that is exactly what I have done.”

Staunton was removed after one year in service, having been appointed in December 2022.

An interim chair is expected to be appointed shortly.

The Horizon scandal has been named the worst miscarriage of justice in British history, having affected more than 700 sub-postmasters across the country after wrongful charges of theft and fraud.

An investigation is currently ongoing.