Pret a Manger is to double the discount offered under its Club Pret subscription scheme.

From 5 September, subscribers will receive a 20% discount on Pret food, snacks and cold drinks, with a limit of up to five barista prepared drinks per day. The offer – which costs £30 a month – previously gave a 10% discount.

Alongside the enhanced offer, Pret is also launching the scheme internationally for the first time, with Club Pret set to go live in the US in September, followed by France in November. Further international launches are planned for 2024.

Pret’s Coffee Subscription scheme was relaunched in April, under the Club Pret banner. Transactions using the offer had increased 33% month on month in the first three months since then. A total of 17.8 million customers redeemed the offer during that time.

“Club Pret was built on the idea of rewarding our most loyal customers, giving them more reasons to visit Pret and helping them enjoy everything our menu has to offer,” said Pret a Manger CEO Pano Christou.

“Since we relaunched the subscription, we’re seeing more customers pick up their favourite baguette or croissant with their usual coffee fix, making the most of Club Pret throughout the day, and sharing the benefits with their friends and colleagues.

“We’re now ready to take this even further, doubling the Club Pret discount and expanding this offer to customers outside of the UK. Club Pret has become a critical part of our growth strategy and we’re excited to bring it to more people than ever before, delivering great value in the process.”

As part of the new rollout, Pret has temporarily slashed the price of subscription fee for new subscribers, who will be offered their first month for £15, half the monthly price. The chain will also offer all Club Pret members the chance to win a year’s free subscription.

Pret currently has more than 600 stores globally, including 446 in the UK. Since 2021, it has been working to increase its presence globally with the aim of doubling turnover by 2026.

The model, which relies primarily on franchise partners, includes recent launches in Italy in May, and Northern Ireland for the first time earlier in August.