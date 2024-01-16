Pret a Manger has launched its first kids’ menu aimed at children aged four to 10 years old.

It marks the first time the food-to-go operator has specifically designed a range for kids and families.

The menu features both mains and sides, including ham triangles; pizza toasties; mango & banana yoghurt pots; and houmous & cucumber bowls.

Products in the kids’ range would use the same high-quality ingredients as Pret classics, said Pret UK MD Clare Clough.

The ham triangles are made with the same Wiltshire cured ham as Pret’s bestselling Ham & Greve Baguette, but with thinner slices more suitable for children, while the houmous & cucumber bowls have been redesigned following feedback from a kids’ tasting panel.

Children can also enjoy a barista-made ‘babycino’ to accompany their meal.

The launch is part of a wider strategy to ‘bring Pret to more people’ as the chain continues its growth outside London.

“Launching Pret’s first full kids’ range has long been a personal ambition and we’ve worked closely with our food development team, franchise partners and our extended Pret family to create a menu we’re proud of, using the same high-quality ingredients found in several Pret classics that kids will love,” said Clough.

“It’s a major milestone within our transformation journey to bring Pret to a more diverse customer base across the country, from office workers to entire families and everyone in between.

“We felt it was the right time to expand our menu offer as we continue to focus our growth outside of London.”

The range range will initially be available in 70% of Pret’s 460 UK outlets, with a further rollout planned throughout 2024.

See the new menu in full below:

Kids’ Cheese Triangles – Grated cheddar cheese and soft cheese on malted bread.

Kids’ Ham Triangles – Wiltshire cured ham and butter on malted bread.

Kids’ Chicken & Cucumber Triangles – Sliced British chicken, mayonnaise and slices of cucumber on malted bread.

Kids’ Pizza Toastie – Tomato & red pepper sauce with cheddar cheese on malted bread. Ready to be toasted.

Kids’ Mango & Banana Yoghurt Pot – Creamy yoghurt with mango & banana sunshine smoothie.

Kids’ Hummus & Cucumber Bowl – Smooth and delicious hummus with crunchy cucumber.