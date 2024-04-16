Pret a Manger has unveiled its spring menu, featuring four new salads and seasonal products.

The new options include a chargrilled pepper and feta pasta salad (the only pasta salad in Pret’s menu), salmon & mango bowl, the Green Goddess bowl, and the Petite Super Club Salad, described as “the ultimate classic club sandwich reinvented as a vibrant salad”.

The food-to-go giant has also introduced a new satay sauce ahead of the launch, which will be introduced in the new menu.

The soya and coconut satay sauce will feature in Pret’s chicken satay salad, chicken satay wrap, and in the new Thai style avocado and slaw wrap.

The spring menu will also include wraps and baguettes “inspired by popular cuisines”, including a tuna nicoise and an artichoke antipasti baguette, as well as a few new vegetarian and vegan friendly wrap and toast options.

“It’s exciting to launch so many new lighter and brighter options this spring”, said Pret UK food & coffee director Katherine Bagshawe.

“We’re always inspired to create exciting products using global flavours and seasonal ingredients, and this year is no different with the introduction of our bespoke satay sauce to accompany new salad, baguette, and wrap recipes.

“We’re passionate about Pret’s menu offering customers choice – be that a range of high-quality ingredients, lighter lines versus indulgent treats, we want to make sure our range accommodates the broad tastes and needs of our customers.”