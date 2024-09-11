Pret a Manger is to open its first franchise site in Saudi Arabia with travel concession operator SSP Group.

The store will open in Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport later this year.

The Saudi expansion is the fourth market in the Middle East that Pret has entered since 2022, following the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, which joined the Pret portfolio last year.

The new Pret is set to open in November 2024 and will be operated by Pret’s global franchise partner SSP.

SSP Group had won a food and beverage contract to operate in the airport in December 2023.

The contract gives the group 26 units to operate for a period between five and 10 years. Other F&B brands entering the new units include UK-based Crêpeaffaire, Soul & Grain and Ritazza.