Superdrug has cut the price of 150 own-brand products by up to 50%.

The reduced lines had been curated to cater for “everyday shopping”, according to Superdrug own brand director Jamie Archer, “from washing and bathing accessories to make-up and baby toiletries”.

It follows a number of price lock initiatives by the health and beauty retailer during the cost of living crisis.

“Our commitment to making sure we are offering the best in price means that we are proud to be able to offer price reductions on over 150 own brand items to our shoppers, with up to a 50% price decrease,” said Archer.

“We know that recent years have seen prices rocket due to the rising cost of living, so are happy to be able to reduce prices to help shoppers.”

Here are some of the reduced lines: