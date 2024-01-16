Superdrug sales climbed 9.2% year on year in the four weeks to 30 December, and 7.1% on a like-for-like basis, according to a Christmas trading update from the retailer.

The “strong Christmas trading period” came with more shoppers trading down from brands to save money, with own label sales up 10%.

Sales of Superdrug’s Beauty Studio services were up 20% year on year, boosted by investment in expansion, including the launch in December of the latest studio, in Jersey.

Meanwhile, the golden quarter saw Superdrug’s online app sales climb 74%, while the launch of VIP Rewards for loyalty scheme members helped drive 127,000 new registrations for its Health & Beautycard, pushing total membership to 18.1 million.

“We are exceptionally pleased to be reporting strong Christmas results and appreciate our customers’ continued support,” said Superdrug CEO Peter Macnab.

“We understand the pressures customers are currently facing and are committed to supporting them and offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.

“The strong sales growth in own brand really demonstrates that customers are seeking quality products from a brand that they can trust, at an affordable price.

“Our continued investment into expanding the store estate and digital services, as well as in innovation, remain imperative and has helped contribute to an increase in sales throughout the December period.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for all of their hard work in bringing such a fantastic and competitive offering to shoppers and for their contribution to these results.”