Nescafé has introduced a paper refill pack for Nescafé Gold Blend that can be recycled through kerbside collection.

The 150g paper refill packs (rsp: £5.99) have rolled exclusively into Tesco stores.

They would reduce the packaging weight of Gold Blend by 97%, when compared to the traditional 200g glass coffee jar format, Nescafé said.

“Designed with convenience in mind”, they could be used to top up empty glass coffee jars at home, and then recycled at kerbside once empty, it added.

Refill pouches for Gold Blend and Original were first introduced by Nescafé in March 2023, but these could only be recycled in store in the UK.

The innovation represented “a positive step towards our sustainability goals”, said Ingrid Hayes, marketing director of Nescafé Soluble Coffee at Nestlé UK&I.

Nestlé has committed to reducing its use of virgin plastic by one-third by 2025.

“Nescafé is dedicated to driving positive change and offering more sustainable choices whilst offering the same great coffee and the iconic rich aroma that people love,” Hayes added.

Nescafé is not the first instant coffee brand to introduce paper refill packs. In January, JDE Peet’s rolled out packs across its Douwe Egberts, Kenco and L’Or brands.

The packs replaced existing plastic packs for Kenco and Douwe Egberts and were a first for the L’Or brand.