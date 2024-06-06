Household cleaning brand Flash has added a pair of three-ply kitchen rolls.

Handy Roll and XL Roll (both rsp: £3.50) have landed in Morrisons, Tesco, Home Bargains, B&M, Poundland and Dunnes, with further distribution to follow later this year.

They are manufactured and marketed by Accrol under license from brand owner Procter & Gamble.

Made from 100% FSC sources, Flash Kitchen Roll was “thicker than established brands for greater strength and absorbency at a fiercely competitive price”, Accrol claimed.

The Flash brand had “been the leader in its field since 1958”, said Accrol COO Graham Cox, adding the supplier had “developed a product worthy of the name”.

“Using FSC-sourced material, as is standard at Accrol, Flash Kitchen Roll is engineered to deliver superior absorbency and strength to help consumers achieve an impeccable hygienic clean with minimal effort,” he said.

The launch marks the first time Accrol, primarily an own-label supplier of toilet tissue, kitchen rolls, facial tissues and wet wipes, has brought a licenced, branded product to market.

“This collaboration with Procter & Gamble represents a major step towards realising our ambitious licensing plans,” added Accrol sales and marketing director Ashley Taylor.

Accrol was the subject of a £131m takeover by Portugal-based paper and pulp group Navigator last month.

Volumes at the supplier grew 7.7% in the year ended 30 April 2023, driven by sales of its own label lines.

