As TikTokers share ways to make Brits’ homes smell delightful, brands are turning to fine fragrance cues to boost flagging sales

First, a simple recipe. Pour three cups of water into a pan. Add a sliced lemon, a sliced lime, two cinnamon sticks, one-and-a-half tablespoons of vanilla extract, and two sizeable sprigs of rosemary. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, adding more water if necessary.

Et voila! Your creation is ready. But the result isn’t some far-out health drink. It’s actually a “natural air freshener that makes your home smell amazing” – courtesy of TikToker Elnaz Hamai, whose video had 19,100 views at the time of writing.

Elsewhere on the platform, perfume subscription service Scentbird recommends a stove-top mélange that includes coffee beans, cloves and, crucially, oranges.

That’s crucial because, like Hamai’s lemon and lime, oranges are bang on trend when it comes to fragrancing one’s abode.

At least, that’s according to Charles Du Pré, head of marketing at the fragrance-led Fabulosa. “Citrus is predicted to once again head into the spotlight during 2024,” he says.

This isn’t terribly surprising. Citrus scents are “classic” and “traditionally recognisable in homecare products”, notes Caroline Reynolds, head of marketing & innovation at Ineos Hygienics.

“We are even seeing trends from fine fragrance trickle down into homecare”

It remains to be seen – or sniffed – whether British homes will have a fruity tang this year. But what’s already certain is “shoppers are expecting more and more from fragrance”, says Reynolds.

“They want their cleaning products to smell more premium, and we are even seeing trends from fine fragrance trickle down into homecare. We have capitalised on this by bringing interesting, new fragrances to market.” Hence such exotic Ineos Hygienics scents as Bergamot & Cedarwood and Peony & Rice Flower.

But will this fine bouquet be enough to return the sweet smell of success to the flagging homecare market? What other trends are shaping the category? And which are having the biggest impact?

At a total market level, household cleaning products are having a stinker. All major sectors are in volume decline. Surface care, for example, has seen 23.2 million fewer units go through tills [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023]. It’s exactly the same story for toilet & drain care. Laundry’s in an even worse state, selling 49.2 million fewer packs of detergent and fabric conditioner.

Many suppliers are banking on nose-tingling scents – a key attraction for many shoppers – to breathe new life into sales. As many as 40% of households “turn to fragrance to help their home feel clean. So, opting for fragranced products can enhance the overall cleaning experience,” says Michelle Chadwick, senior brand manager at Zoflora.

“Eighty-two per cent of consumers agree it’s important to keep the house clean and smelling fresh,” she adds.

Hilary Strong, chief marketing officer at sustainable brand Smol, also hammers home the appeal. “Fragrance is so emotive, so connected with how we want to feel in our clothes and in our homes,” she says.

Surf is riding on the crest of a wave – no prizes for guessing why. “The largest factor impacting detergents is pricing,” says NIQ analyst Alexander Phillips.

It fetches £3.77/litre on average, a third less than the branded average. Value grew 14.6%, units 4.5%.

“Own label has done well due to its cheaper pricing (£2.81/litre) when competing with brands,” adds Phillips. Own label grew 18% on units up 7.4%.

This demand for lasting freshness is so powerful, in fact, that it will likely inform significant innovation in the coming year.

“It is something that many brands are considering to grow sales in 2024,” says Howard Moss, CEO of Astonish. “Products that simply remove or mask unwanted scents are not enough, and consumers are increasingly seeking bespoke fragrances, without ever compromising on the quality and cleaning effectiveness of the product,” he explains.

“Many brands are seeking to launch or drive awareness of their multipurpose ranges”

That seems to be the understanding at Unilever. Bouquet “plays a pivotal role in home and laundry routines as shoppers are eager to explore fresh, new and captivating fragrances that bring them joy while carrying out household tasks”, says home & hygiene category lead Claire Racklyeft.

As such, the supplier is “continuing to invest in this space to deliver products with superior, long-lasting fragrances to keep shoppers engaged across our core range and through innovation”, she reveals.

Hence this month’s addition of a Floral Burst variant to Unilever’s burgeoning Domestos Power Foam range. Launched about a year ago, the non-bleach foaming spray for bathrooms is “now used in over two million households”, Racklyeft says.

She cites Domestos Power Foam as just one example of Unilever’s ambition “to continue bringing innovative ways to provide consumers with products that will help them achieve their cleaning goals”.

For many shoppers, those cleaning goals go beyond the aroma of fruit and flowers, though. Value for money is an increasingly key factor in the homecare and laundry aisles. Suppliers are addressing this need in a number of ways, points out Torquil McCombe, head of category development at Star Brands. “In some cases, brands have increased pack sizes to provide better value or shrunk size to maintain a price point. Reformulations have focused on more concentrated products to provide better value.”

A pertinent example of his final point is Bio-D. The brand has “focused on creating concentrated products that mean you can use less product with the same results, so bottles last longer,” explains sales manager Lucy Sowerby. “For example, each dose of our Extra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner has been reduced by 40%.”

Zoflora’s Chadwick also points to the appeal of concentrated formulas. Its Multipurpose Concentrated Disinfectant – the core product in Zoflora’s surface care range, which has grown volumes over fivefold [NIQ] – “is incredibly versatile and can be used for a multitude of cleaning tasks”, she says.

For Moss at Astonish, this versatility has emerged as a key selling point. “As the economic climate continues to impact consumer behaviour and spending habits, many brands are seeking to launch or drive awareness of their multipurpose range,” he says. “Multipurposes offer several cleaning solutions and, in a bid to reduce the number of products they are purchasing, customers are increasingly purchasing multipurpose sprays to get more product for their money.”

All top five surface cleaner brands are in unit decline. Overall value is up by 2.9% on units down 12%.

“Premium brands have struggled most,” says NIQ analyst Ryan Milburn. Method, Dettol and Flash are down in double digits. “Shoppers have switched to cheaper alternatives.”

Own label, which sells for half the branded average, hasn’t fared much better. It’s down 1.2% on units down 10.2%.

Own label rivals

Offering shoppers more bang for their buck is crucial for brands battling own label – where volumes are in better shape across homecare.

Take toilet & drain care. Own label units are up 2.9%, while brands are battling a 16.6% decline. In laundry detergent, private label has grown volumes 7.4%, while brands have plummeted 15.9%.

“Private labels have been steadily gaining ground… due to competitive pricing and improved quality,” concedes Lucy Williams, marketing manager at Scrub Daddy.

That growth is also acknowledged by Reynolds at Ineos Hygienics. “There are some fantastic products developed under own label brands, and we would never underestimate the threat,” she says. As such, “it’s important for us to clearly communicate to shoppers why we still offer good value despite the slightly higher price.”

For sustainability-focused brands – which typically sell at a premium – this communication of value is especially important.

“For us, it’s an education piece around cost of product vs cost per use,” says Sowerby at Bio-D. Its Non Bio Laundry Liquid works out at £6.44 per litre; a similar Tesco product can be found for as little as £1.90 per litre.

But this difference in prices isn’t as severe as it appears, she insists. “Brands that put sustainability at the forefront are considered more expensive compared to own label, but when looked at from a cost-per-use perspective, the pricing of Bio-D’s products isn’t radically different.”

Plus, shoppers get the warm glow of having done the right thing. For that reason, challengers such as Smol, which offers “concentrated cleaning products, sustainably packaged”, are fairly relaxed about own label’s popularity. “It’s less of a threat to us,” claims Strong. “Own label products tend to be a copy of the most mainstream of products and, with our removal of unnecessary chemicals, concentrated formula and plastic-free packaging, we are a challenger to that mainstream,” she explains.

“The impact of plastic is the number one issue customers care most about”

Indeed, challenging the mainstream is at the heart of many homecare startups. Take Spruce. It makes a range of “non-toxic formulations that steer clear of harsh chemicals prevalent in mainstream cleaning products”, explains founder Mahira Kalim. Health-conscious Brits want “cleaning products that don’t cause indoor air pollution and adverse health effects”, she adds.

Then there are the plastic-free pioneers, such as Seep. Founder Laura Harnett says the impact of plastic on the environment is “the number one issue customers care about”.

Still, being plastic-free – like Seep’s portfolio of sponges, scourers, cloths and the like – isn’t enough in and of itself. Even planet-centric punters demand efficacy. “There are lots of sustainable brands out there but not all of them work that well,” Harnett says.

“Our focus has been on developing great products that get the job done and last a long time and, in the long run, that will drive appeal from a wider audience than just brands that focus on sustainability alone.”

It’s a formula that has the sweet smell of success.