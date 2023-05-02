Sustainable paper products brand Who Gives a Crap has secured its first retail listing with Waitrose.

Four SKUs – bamboo toilet paper in both a four-pack and eight-pack; recycled toilet paper in an eight-pack; and recycled facial tissues – have rolled into 240 of the retailer’s stores (rsp: £1.65-£9.99).

The four-pack of bamboo toilet paper will be available at a promotional price of £4.49 (rsp: £5.49) in the retailer until 6 June.

Who Gives a Crap’s partnership with Waitrose aimed to “support its brand mission of reducing the deforestation of over one million trees per day, which is caused by the production of virgin toilet paper”, said the fast-growing DTC brand.

The business donates 50% of its profits to help support clean water and sanitation services in developing countries, which had resulted in over £6m being donated to charity partners to date, according to the brand.

“Waitrose is one of the leading British supermarkets and reflects all of our values at Who Gives a Crap, so we couldn’t be prouder to be making the retailer our first supermarket home in the UK,” said Who Gives a Crap UK & Europe MD Emily Kraftman.

“We know our customers have been looking for more ways to get their hands on Who Gives a Crap products and hope this new venture will give our loyal fans what they’ve been looking for, while introducing new shoppers to our product range.”

Waitrose buyer Rachel Aldridge added: “As a business, we’re fully committed to doing everything we can to help the environment, so we’re excited to be working with Who Gives a Crap to be able to offer our customers more eco-friendly products within our range.”

It comes after Chris Forbes, CEO of bamboo toilet roll brand Cheeky Panda, last month warned that a lack of preparation for new anti-deforestation laws this year would likely lead to toilet roll shortages.