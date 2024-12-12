Ian Wright
Ian Wright is a regular columnist for The Grocer.
With a CBE, he is a board and senior management adviser. He chairs tech business DeLuxe Block, is a Partner at board advisers Acuti Associates and is a Director of Titan Partners, a M&A consultancy.
Wright will be well known to the fmcg industry for his tenures as CEO of the Food & Drink Federation and as chairman of the UK Food and Drink Export Council from 2022 to 2024.
His career in retail and senior management of grocery businesses spans decades, featuring stints at at Boots The Chemist and Diageo.
- Comment & Opinion
Food & drink faces a decisive political year in 2025
There is very significant concern over this government’s understanding of and care for the food and drink industry, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
UK food & drink must prepare now for Trump’s presidency
It’s late for businesses to be starting to prepare now, but there are still just over 70 days until president Trump takes the oath of office, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
The budget has set the stage for a tough business environment
Many businesses will be counting the cost of the triple-whammy of higher National Insurance contributions, lower thresholds, and a whopping increase in the national living wage, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
Alex Salmond knew how to leverage Scotland’s food & drink greatness
Salmond saw he could enlist Scottish food and drink assets in the battle to win Scotland’s independence, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
The new Efra Select Committee head is shrewd, radical – and cunning
My guess is Alistair Carmichael will also use his committee to hold Labour to account on policy on rural affairs, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
Food & drink exports are central to UK growth agenda
Food and drink will play a vital role in delivering much-needed growth to the economy, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
US election 2024: What Trump's win could mean for global food and drink
The Republican policy commitments are scary enough: the US will start a trade war with China, banning imports and blocking Chinese investment in American business, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
The four Labour power players for food and drink
Here’s my lowdown of the key players in a possible Labour government, and how to do business with them, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
Underfunding of local councils imperils all of us in grocery
Financing local government is incredibly complex and deeply boring, but it impacts literally every Grocer subscriber and everyone else in our industry, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
The election offers a golden chance for food industry policy
Business leaders in retail, hospitality, farming and manufacturing should consider sinking their differences to make a bigger splash, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
Rochdale shows fmcg must prepare for a surprising election result
Four weeks ago, anyone predicting anything but a Labour victory in Rochdale would have been treated with derision, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
Northern Ireland can finally reap rewards of its ‘special status’
The economic and social impact of the restoration of Stormont could be seismic for Northern Ireland, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
What can we learn from the Post Office scandal?
Rarely has a public policy issue been painted in such vivid colours: the Post Office immoral, almost evil, and the sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses wronged beyond reason, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
Working with Ireland is the best way for UK exports to thrive
For food and drink the Republic of Ireland is our most important interlocutor, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
The enthusiasm of Anuga must be matched by government support
Governments must back the impressive, energetic UK exhibitor base, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
Minette Batters transformed the NFU into a fearsome fighting force
When Batters raises an eyebrow in the direction of Defra, senior officials move fast to assess and mitigate the damage, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
Gillian Keegan reminds us – sometimes – ministers are fighting for industry
Behind the scenes, ministers and civil servants can be vigorously arguing for changes industry wants, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
In Ian Meakins, Unilever has a chair with real intellectual heft
Unilever can expect its new chair to have all the smarts of his recent cosmopolitan predecessors, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
Government may flip-flop but corporations should hold steady to ESG commitments
All organisations have a tendency to take themselves too seriously – instead they should just be serious about the commitments they have made, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council
- Comment & Opinion
BBC crisis shows the importance of risk management
The task of identifying the risks in any organisation is pretty simple, says Ian Wright, co-chair of the Food & Drink Export Council