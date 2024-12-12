Ian Wright

Ian Wright is a regular columnist for The Grocer.

With a CBE, he is a board and senior management adviser. He chairs tech business DeLuxe Block, is a Partner at board advisers Acuti Associates and is a Director of Titan Partners, a M&A consultancy.

Wright will be well known to the fmcg industry for his tenures as CEO of the Food & Drink Federation and as chairman of the UK Food and Drink Export Council from 2022 to 2024.

His career in retail and senior management of grocery businesses spans decades, featuring stints at at Boots The Chemist and Diageo.