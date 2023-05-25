Iceland Foods is to roll out a new feature that will enable customers to track the progress of their online order in real time.

The new digital feature, which is available through the supermarket’s website and app, will give customers the ability to monitor the progress of their delivery van “up to the minute”, the supermarket said.

They’ll also be able to see when their delivery drop is next in the queue and will receive an SMS message an hour before it is due to arrive. Customers tracking deliveries via the Iceland app will be able to monitor the journey live.

“Our home delivery options are already popular with our customers, but we’re constantly looking at ways to make the Iceland Foods shopping experience as convenient as possible,” said David Devany, the supermarket’s chief customer & digital officer.

“Our new live tracking service demonstrates that not only do we prioritise value when it comes to the weekly shop, but we’re prioritising our customers’ valuable time – helping them fit their shopping preferences around their busy lives and not the other way around.”

The frozen food giant has been expanding its delivery service over the last few years.

It remains the only major supermarket to offer free next-day delivery. The option, which is now offered from the majority of Iceland’s 1,000 stores, applies to baskets above a £40 threshold. It also offers same-day delivery at most stores from £3 through its network of temperature-controlled delivery vans.

The Deeside-based grocer also offers rapid delivery on a limited selection of products through tie-ups with Uber Eats and Just Eat.