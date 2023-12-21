Iceland Foods has brought back its popular 1p veg offer ahead of Christmas.

On 21 and 22 December, customers who shop online will be able to pick up any fresh or frozen veg product for 1p using the discount code Penny-Veg.

Over the past couple of years, the retailer has regularly run 1p offers on select lines to boost online orders, and ran its first veg offer ahead of Christmas 2021.

The latest push is the first to include products from the supermarket’s new own-label line Keelings, which was launched in October following a complete overhaul of its fresh range.

Keelings Stew Pack (£1.60,1kg), Keelings Savoy Cabbage (£1) and Keelings Button Mushrooms (£1,125g) are among the products included in the deal. Frozen lines such as Iceland Sliced Green Beans (£2, 1kg), Iceland Tenderstem Broccoli (£2, 300g) and Iceland Garden Peas (£2, 950g) are also eligible.

It forms of a wider push by Iceland for Christmas 2023, which holds additional importance for the mults after a year of squeezed margins, high inflation and soaring energy costs.

Iceland has extended store opening hours to as late as 9pm in the week before Christmas Day. However, all stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The retailer is also among those running a frozen Christmas dinner bundle offer. The online-only package – which features a centrepiece turkey and a selection of three sides for £30 – is more expensive than last year’s £28 dinner deal, which served eight and included five sides.

Iceland was also among several retailers to bring forward its seasonal recruitment campaign this year amid wider concerns over Brexit-related labour shortages. The retailer set a target of recruiting 1,750 store staff and delivery drivers in its “biggest ever” seasonal jobs push, HR director Helen Tindle said in October.

On the same day, Iceland announced it was opening up 100,000 additional delivery slots over the Christmas period.