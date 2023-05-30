Iceland Foods has launched a new half term savings campaign, marketed towards parents feeling the squeeze of the cost of living crisis.

The initiative, which is called ‘Half Term Heroes’, will run between 26 May and 6 June and give customers access to a range of discounts, mix and match offers on fruit, and discount vouchers on external activities when they shop with Iceland or its Food Warehouse stores.

The campaign includes an offer that will give Iceland bonus card holders £2 credit for every £15 spent with school meal vouchers. In addition, any shopper who spends £25 in store or £40 online will be able to receive a free kids pass that will give them discounts at visitor attractions, cinemas, and external restaurants.

According to a poll of 2,000 adults – including 429 parents – commissioned by the supermarket, 56% of parents said they were more concerned about the cost of mealtimes this half term than last year.

“We know how tough it can be for parents when half term comes around,” said Andrew Staniland, group buying director at Iceland Foods & The Food Warehouse.

“Iceland has taken action to launch the three money-saving initiatives which include a free kids pass for over 1,000 half term activities, a £2 boost to bonus cards when shoppers spend £15 of school meal vouchers, and savings on food fit for the whole family in three for £5 deals and more.”

It comes as figures from the BRC showed annual food price inflation may be beginning to ease as energy and commodity costs start to fall. Food inflation fell from 15.7% to 15.4% in May. However it remained the second-highest rate on record, the BRC said. Inflation on ambient food also hit a record, reaching 13.1%, up from 12.9%.

Iceland targets a typically lower-spend customer compared to rival supermarkets and regularly plays up its value credentials as part of its wider marketing and price campaigns, which includes the more than 600 lines in its £1 or Less range.

The grocer offers a 10% discount to anyone aged 60 and above when they shop in stores on Tuesdays. In January 2022, the supermarket began offering zero-interest loans to customers struggling with surging grocery bills.