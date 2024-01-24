Iceland Foods staff have fundraised £1,111,205 towards the construction of a new rare demetia care centre, the supermarket has revealed.

In May, Iceland’s executive chairman Richard Walker successfully climbed Mount Everest, in an expedition in memory of his late mother Lady Walker, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The climb, which was in conjunction with mountaineer Kenton Cool, raised more than £500,000 for the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation. Thousands more was then raised by 30,000 staff at Iceland and Food Warehouse through a variety of fundraising initiatives, including sponsored cycles, bake sales and skydives.

All the funds will be donated to the National Brain Appeal to fund the construction of a new specialist rare demetia care centre at University College London’s Queen Square Institute of Neurology, which is set to open in 2024.

“Dementia support is something that is incredibly close to my heart,” said Walker. “The rare dementia support centre will be an invaluable resource for those affected by all kinds of dementia, including family and friends caring for those living with rare dementias.



“Following my summit of Mount Everest, it’s been fantastic to watch our Iceland colleagues get behind such a worthy cause, and the results truly speak for themselves,” Walker added.

The amount adds to more than £34m donated towards dementia care and other causes by the supermarket’s charitable arm since it was started by Iceland founder, and Walker’s father, Malcolm Walker in 1973.

“We are incredibly grateful to Richard Walker and everyone at Iceland. This has been the biggest and most significant charity corporate partnership the National Brain Appeal has ever had,” said Claire Wood Hill, CEO of the National Brain Appeal.

“It has been wonderful to see how enthusiastic, engaged and supportive everyone at Iceland and the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation has been in their fundraising for the charity.

“Richard Walker’s achievement summiting Everest in three weeks was awe-inspiring. The money they have collectively raised, and the world-first rare dementia support centre that they are helping us to create, really will transform the lives of people affected by these devastating conditions,” Wood Hill said.