Iceland Foods is to partner with parenting website Mumsnet, to launch a range of children’s products.

Mumsnet CEO Justine Roberts, and the brand’s partnership director Sarah Murray-Muncila, met with members of Iceland’s innovation team at the retailer’s Deeside innovation lab last week to work on the products.

“We’ve been working on something truly special in partnership with Iceland Foods,” Mumsnet said. “Big things are happening for little ones.”

Iceland declined to comment on the new range, however The Grocer understands that any physical products are set to hit stores in early 2025.

The partnership would be the latest in Iceland’s growing tertiary brands programme, which has become a key cog in the frozen grocer’s efforts to grow its appeal.

The programme has been highlighted as one of the reasons behind Iceland’s improved market share, which grew from 2.3% to 2.4% in the four weeks to 9 June, according to Kantar’s latest grocery market update. It was Iceland’s first annual market share increase since March 2023.

Having initially focused on building established relationships with a core range of grocery brands including Greggs, Cathedral City and Harry Ramsden’s, Iceland has been tailoring its range to appeal to specific shopper missions, for example by launching exclusive products with brands such as THG-owned MyProtein, Boxer Tyson Fury’s Furocity and Slimming World.

Last month, the retailer partnered with YouTube mega-group Sidemen to launch an exclusive range of products from the group’s Sides restaurants.

It was the first time Iceland has explicitly launched a range targeted at teenagers, Iceland’s head of innovation and licensing Oliver Gilding told The Grocer at the time.

It followed the launch of the supermarket’s first accelerator scheme, Brands on Ice, in May. The scheme enables external brands to pitch NPD and innovation ideas directly to Iceland, which will then work with them to launch exclusive products across its stores.