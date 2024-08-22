Iceland has launched its Christmas 2024 range, with a spotlight on party food and desserts designed to steal the show at any festive gathering.

This year’s offerings are full of innovation, featuring standout items like mini fish, chip & ketchup sarnies – a playful twist on a British classic – and a tear-and-share doughball Christmas tree, both perfect for party platters. With an air fryer-friendly range that is quick to prepare, these bites are made for the modern host in a rush.

Guests with a sweet tooth are not forgotten, with a sticky toffee snowflake cake, a raspberry & vanilla macaron wreath and mini cheesecakes or lemon meringue tarts on the dessert menu.

“We’ve focused on perfecting the classics and making them the best and most delicious yet, as well as offering our customers a range of innovative and affordable new Christmas products which are sure to delight everyone at the dinner table,” says Iceland head of development David Lennox. “Iceland has some extra special products on offer this festive season.”

The discounter has new Iceland exclusive brands like Galaxy, TGI Fridays and Harry Ramsden’s, and is offering mix-and-match deals like three items for £10, allowing shoppers to stock up ahead of Christmas gatherings.

The Christmas range is available in Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores from 12 November