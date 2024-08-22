Iceland has launched its Christmas 2024 range, with a spotlight on party food and desserts designed to steal the show at any festive gathering.

This year’s offerings are full of innovation, featuring standout items like mini fish, chip & ketchup sarnies – a playful twist on a British classic – and a tear-and-share doughball Christmas tree, both perfect for party platters. With an air fryer-friendly range that is quick to prepare, these bites are made for the modern host in a rush.

Guests with a sweet tooth are not forgotten, with a sticky toffee snowflake cake, a raspberry & vanilla macaron wreath and mini cheesecakes or lemon meringue tarts on the dessert menu.

“We’ve focused on perfecting the classics and making them the best and most delicious yet, as well as offering our customers a range of innovative and affordable new Christmas products which are sure to delight everyone at the dinner table,” says Iceland head of development David Lennox. “Iceland has some extra special products on offer this festive season.” 

The discounter has new Iceland exclusive brands like Galaxy, TGI Fridays and Harry Ramsden’s, and is offering mix-and-match deals like three items for £10, allowing shoppers to stock up ahead of Christmas gatherings.

The Christmas range is available in Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores from 12 November

Party food:

Mini Fish, Chip & Ketchup Sarnies

£2.50/200g, eight-pack

Basa fillet pieces coated in breadcrumbs, with a potato chip and tomato ketchup filling, pre-fried.

 

Chicken Nugget Lollipops 

£2.50/160g

Chopped and formed chicken, coated in a crispy batter, on wooden skewers.

 

Battered Lobster Tails

£20/220g

Peeled half split lobster tails in a lightly seasoned tempura batter. 

 

Mini King Prawn Ring

£2.50/130g

Cooked and peeled tail on king prawns in a protective ice glaze with a sweet chilli dip.

 

Luxury Ultimate XL Tempura Black Tiger Prawns

£15/510g - six pack

Extra large tiger prawns in a light tempura batter.

 

Luxury Tempura Skewers with Satay Sauce

£4/290g, eight-pack

Crispy chicken skewers with a satay sauce.

 

Luxury Prawn Tacos

£4/290g, eight pack

Crispy taco shell filled with prawns with a sweet chilli sauce dip.

 

Luxury Hoisin Duck Toast

£4/320g, eight-pack

Crispy sesame topping over duck and crispy bread.

 

Luxury Mini Garlic & Herb Kievs

£5/370g, 12-pack

Breadcrumbed chicken bites filled with a garlic butter.

 

Exclusive brands:

Harry Ramsden’s Battered Mini Sausages

£4/406g, 16-pack

Seasoned pork sausages filled into beef collagen casings encased in batter with a curry sauce pot. 

 

TGI Fridays Mini Loaded Dirty Fries 

£5/232g

Seasoned potato fries with a two flavours: barbecue & chicken sauce topped with mature cheddar cheese and chopped parsley; and cheese, bacon & chilli sauce topped with cooked bacon pieces with chopped parsley. 

 

TGI Fridays Hunters Chicken Potato Bites

£4/256g

Hash browns topped with cooked shredded chicken in a smoked bacon with barbecue sauce, topped with grated mature cheddar cheese.

 

Sides:

Luxury XXL Pigs in Blankets Yorkshire Pudding

£5/385g - serves two

A sharing, ready to bake Yorkshire pudding filled with a pork sausage seasoned with spices and wrapped in smoky flavoured streaky bacon.

 

Luxury Doughball Xmas Tree

£4/662g

Doughballs covered with a rich garlic butter and mozzarella for tear-and-share.

 

Desserts:

Luxury Sticky Toffee Snowflake Cake

£7/575g, serves eight

A date and toffee-infused sponge, with a toffee sauce topped with white chocolate curls.

 

Ultimate Raspberry & Vanilla Macaron Wreath

£10/575g

Baked meringue wreath covered with sweetened vanilla flavoured whipped cream, topped with blackcurrant and vanilla macarons, raspberry sauce, raspberries and white chocolate curls.

 

Mini Orange Choc Ices

£2.50/eight-pack

Orange and chocolate flavour ice cream coated in a milk chocolate flavour coating.

 

Luxury Mini Lemon Meringue Tarts

£4/370g, 12-pack

Crisp pastry filled with lemon curd, topped with toasted meringue.

 

Luxury Mini Cheesecake

£4/420g, 12-pack

Bite-sized cheesecakes with caramelised biscuit, caramel swirl and raspberry swirl toppings.

 

White Chocolate Snowman 

£8/625g

White chocolate moulded into dome shapes to form a snowman, filled with toffee sponge and caramel sauce, finished with milk chocolate and dark chocolate decorations and a sprinkling of sugar snow.

 

Exclusive brand desserts:

Galaxy Salted Caramel Bar

Price: TBC/440g

Layers of chocolate brownie, chocolate mousse and chocolate fudge sauce encased in a milk chocolate shell.

 

Galaxy Ultimate Caramel Fondue Cheesecake

Price: TBC/940g

Malted cheesecake on a biscuit base, topped with chocolate ganache, mini cookies, and chocolate spoons surrounding a caramel centre.

