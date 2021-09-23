James Dunworth
James Dunworth is co-founder and chair of E-Cigarette Direct, and is on the steering committee of the Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA). You can find him writing at the Ashtray Blog.
- Comment & Opinion
Why compliance matters for the vape industry
A few years ago the vape industry fought hard against a complete ban on e-cigarettes. We met with whatever politicians would talk to us. We encouraged customers to write to their representatives. I appeared on TV and radio (which I hate!), reached out to media and wrote numerous articles.