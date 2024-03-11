JDE Peet's

JDE UK & Ireland is a subsidiary of JDE Peet’s, the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 countries with a portfolio of over 50 brands including Kenco, Douwe Egberts, Tassimo and L’OR in the UK & Ireland. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com