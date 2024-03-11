JDE Peet's
JDE UK & Ireland is a subsidiary of JDE Peet’s, the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 countries with a portfolio of over 50 brands including Kenco, Douwe Egberts, Tassimo and L’OR in the UK & Ireland. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com
- Promotional Feature
Achieving greater sustainability in coffee
With around 98m cups of coffee consumed in the UK every day, the pressure is on for the category to improve its sustainability credentials – and one clear way forward is through packaging refill and reuse