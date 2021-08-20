Julia Glotz

Julia Glotz is a freelance writer and editor. She was managing editor of The Grocer between 2014 and September 2019, and fresh foods editor between 2010 and 2014.



Julia frequently appears on radio and TV as a commentator on grocery retail and the politics of food and food sourcing, and has worked extensively on food authenticity and fraud issues. In 2013, she headed up The Grocer’s coverage of the horsemeat scandal.



Prior to joining The Grocer in 2010, Julia was editor of New Media Markets, a trade publication for the TV industry. She started her career as a staff writer for The Legal 500 at publisher Legalease. @juliaglotz