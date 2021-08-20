Julia Glotz
Julia Glotz is a freelance writer and editor. She was managing editor of The Grocer between 2014 and September 2019, and fresh foods editor between 2010 and 2014.
Julia frequently appears on radio and TV as a commentator on grocery retail and the politics of food and food sourcing, and has worked extensively on food authenticity and fraud issues. In 2013, she headed up The Grocer’s coverage of the horsemeat scandal.
Prior to joining The Grocer in 2010, Julia was editor of New Media Markets, a trade publication for the TV industry. She started her career as a staff writer for The Legal 500 at publisher Legalease. @juliaglotz
- Category Report
The magic money plant? Meat alternatives category report 2021
Plant-based brands’ valuations are soaring as potential buyers jostle for a slice of a booming young market. What’s the category’s future?
- Category Report
Flying high: organic category report 2021
Organic is rising fast as shoppers seek greener groceries. With the economy taking a dive, how can organic avoid a crash landing?
- Rankings
Britain’s Biggest Brands 2021: how can brands continue to fly off shelves?
In a year that saw shelves stripped bare as panic-stricken shoppers flocked to ‘trusted brands’, 76 of this year’s 100 biggest added value. The question now is how can they maintain that momentum?
- Analysis & Features
The five fastest-growing plant-based brands in 2020
UK sales of meat-free and plant-based dairy products have roughly doubled over the past five years, here are the brands that brought home the meat-free bacon last year
- Analysis & Features
Can the vegan eating boom continue at pace?
With each Veganuary comes yet more momentum for the plant-based movement. But the vegan market is still small fry compared with meat and dairy – and questions remain over its long-term potential
- Category Report
So long, soya? Plant-based category report 2020
With alternative plant-based proteins now on the rise, has soya had its day?
- Analysis & Features
How can brands and retailers utilise the reimagined vending machine?
As consumers seek lower-contact, convenient ways to buy food, the humble vending machine is going beyond snacking
- Analysis & Features
Chlorinated chicken explained: why do the Americans treat their poultry with chlorine?
The prospect of the UK accepting US chicken treated with chlorine in order to secure a lucrative trade deal has got everyone in a flap. But just what is chlorine chicken? And what’s the problem with it?
- Analysis & Features
How should brands communicate in the coronavirus crisis?
Fmcg is one of the few categories expected to keep communicating with shoppers in the Covid-19 crisis. But how to avoid seeming opportunistic or crass?
- Rankings
Britain’s Biggest Brands 2020: what will the coronavirus crisis mean for purpose-driven brands?
Is it the end for ‘touchy-feely’ brands with purpose? Or will they be more important than ever before?
- Analysis & Features
What does ‘buy now, pay later’ technology mean for grocery?
Postponed payment schemes are making an impact in fashion and beauty. What could food and drink retailers gain – or lose – from getting involved?
- Analysis & Features
The future of drones in food and drink: from warehouses and DCs to agriculture
There is more to these machines than the ability to deliver goods door to door: they’re being used in warehouses, DCs and even in agriculture
- Category Report
Hair is everything: haircare category report 2020
As Fleabag’s viral speech proves, hair is an emotive subject. Now brands are playing on that personal feeling to revitalise sales
- Analysis & Features
Top Products: the five fastest-growing products
Soft drinks, spirits and chocolate brands fared well in 2019
- Analysis & Features
Top Products: the five fastest-falling products
Red meat, Aptamil and Müller Light were among the biggest losers of 2019
- Analysis & Features
The Grocer’s Top Products 2019: Brand on the run?
Each year we analyse over 100 grocery categories to find out which brands come out on top and who’s struggling
- Comment & Opinion
Technology can kickstart D2C success - but the product has to be good
As direct-to-consumer sales catch on, the competitive advantage of being good at tech is likely to diminish
- Comment & Opinion
Defending the meat industry: the right people must deliver the right message
Invoking the ‘vegan lobby’ and shouting down critics isn’t the right way to defend the meat sector
- News
New guidelines to help retailers tackle ‘grey area’ of food imitations
Current UK legislation dates back to the 1980s and is ‘muddied’, according to the BRC
- Analysis & Features
The startups racing to rewrite the rules of the meat alternatives sector
From 21st century meat extenders to a new generation of mycoprotein, here are five exciting alternative protein startups to have on your radar