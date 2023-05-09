Lidl is on the hunt for over 1,500 warehouse workers as it plans a new distribution centre in Leeds.

The discounter has submitted planning permission for a new 600,000 sq ft facility on a 38-acre site in Gildersome.

The new warehouse alone is set to create 400 jobs, while Lidl is currently looking to recruit 1,500 workers as it gears up to open its largest-ever warehouse, in Luton, this August.

The Grocer revealed in February that Lidl was scaling back store openings this year, from the usual 50-plus to 25, to focus investment on growing warehouse capacity.

The supermarket has opened four regional distribution centres over the past five years, including new ones in Motherwell, Peterborough and Doncaster, and adding a second site in Belvedere. The four sites had created 1,400 jobs, according to Lidl.

The new Luton site is set to serve over 150 stores in London and the surrounding counties once fully operational.

Lidl’s new recruits will earn a minimum of £11 an hour outside London and £11.95 inside the M25. All new jobs will be permanent and include full and part-time positions.

Recruitment days

The retailer is also set to hold recruitment open days across its RDCs, with successful candidates to be offered a job on the day.

“Our ambitious warehouse plans demonstrate our commitment to investing not only in our distribution network but the country as a whole,” said Lidl GB chief development officer Richard Taylor. “An RDC in Leeds would be a great addition to the north, while we continue to keep a lookout for new sites in the south.

“In the last five years we have opened over 240,000 sq m of warehouse space and invested over £700m, but we need more space and people to help us meet our growth targets.

“We’ve built an impressive store portfolio across the country and our vision to have over 1,100 stores in Great Britain remains unchanged.”

Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell said: “Demand for Lidl has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more throughout 2023.”