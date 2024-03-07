Lidl has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, embodying a promise to uphold fairness and respect for ex-military personal and their families.

The move is underscored by a commitment to recruit and maintain ex-military personnel within the business, according to Lidl.

The supermarket has said it will enhance policies to accommodate the needs of serving reservists, and expand its focus group of ex-armed forces staff to gain deeper insights into how it can better support them.

It has also committed to strengthening links with the Career Transition Partnership, the MoD’s official provider of armed forces resettlement, including by actively promoting vacancies on the CTP website.

The Covenant was signed by Lidl GB director of operations Joe Kourea on Wednesday at Horse Guards in London, home to HM The King’s Mounted Bodyguard and the Household Cavalry, in a ceremony facilitated by lieutenant colonel Chips Broughton.

It made Lidl both “the first retailer to ever be given access to the iconic location for the signing of the Covenant” and “the first discounter” to sign it, a spokesperson said.

Kourea said: “We recognise the sacrifices made by those in the armed forces and truly believe they should face no disadvantage when leaving the military.

“As a retailer, we benefit immensely from the skills that colleagues with military experience have gained from their time with the forces.

“That’s why we’ve pledged our support through the Covenant and are enhancing our internal policies to welcome the skills and experiences of ex-military personnel into Lidl.”

Lieutenant colonel Chips Broughton said: “The Armed Forces Covenant is instrumental in providing support and recognition to those who have sacrificed so much in the service of their country. Lidl signing the Covenant highlights its commitment to supporting the armed forces community.

“It is reassuring to see Lidl acknowledge the valuable skills and qualities that those leaving the military possess, supporting their transition to civilian life and continuing to provide opportunities to build fulfilling and successful careers.”