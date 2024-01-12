Lidl has boasted of being the only grocer to take spend from every competitor over the festive period – including Aldi.

Lidl cited Kantar data to reveal it won £116m in shopper spend from rivals over the 12 weeks to 24 December, including £12.2m from Aldi.

The switching spend included £51.6m from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda. The rest came from the premium supermarkets and other food outlets, amounting to £52.3m.

The new festive switching data came just days after Aldi boasted in its Christmas trading of taking spend from Lidl – but over the course of the year, rather than at Christmas.

Lidl’s Christmas trading update put its overall sales growth at 12% year on year in the four weeks to 24 December, while Aldi posted 8% growth in the same period.

Kantar also had Lidl as the fastest-growing grocer in the 12 weeks to 24 December, with sales up 13.8%. Aldi, in second place, saw sales grow 9.9% in the same period, according to Kantar.

Factoring in inflation and each retailer’s estate expansion, Shore Capital’s Clive Black estimated Aldi to have seen 2%-3% same-store volume decline and Lidl to enjoy 4% volume growth.

“I’m incredibly proud of our performance this Christmas in what was the busiest trading period in our history,” said Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell.

“As the fastest-growing supermarket in the country, we welcomed more customers through our doors than ever before and ensured that we delivered the quality and price promise they have come to expect from us.

“It’s testament to the incredible contribution of our colleagues and suppliers who worked so hard to provide a fantastic Christmas for the communities we serve.”