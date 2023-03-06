Lidl has become the first discounter to commit to working with WWF to halve the environmental impact of the average UK shopping basket.

The supermarket has signed the WWF’s Retailers’ Commitment for Nature, joining Co-op, M&S, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

It means 60% of the UK food retail market is now aligned to a target of halving the environmental impact of UK baskets by 2030.

The global food sector accounts for 60% of deforestation and 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to WWF. The conservation charity is working with supermarkets across the UK to address their environmental impacts in seven key areas: climate, deforestation and conversion of habitat, agricultural production, marine, diets, food waste and packaging.

“Our food system is placing an unbearable toll on the planet: it’s driving climate chaos and fuelling the destruction of nature in the UK and overseas, undermining our resilience and putting our future at risk,” said WWF CEO Tanya Steele.

“Tackling the food system’s excessive environmental impact, while continuing to produce healthy and affordable food, is a huge challenge. But driving change from farm to fork and across supply chains that span the globe is an essential step for our food security.

“We welcome Lidl’s decision to join Co-op, M&S, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose in working with WWF to help bring our world back to life, before it’s too late – now we need to see a clear focus on delivery. Success will require all hands on deck – we urge all UK retailers to step up and commit to the WWF basket target and accelerate action year on year.”

Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell said: “As the first UK discounter to work with WWF on this, we’re continuing to demonstrate that affordability and sustainability don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

“Sustainability has been core to the Lidl business model for many years. We firmly believe it is our responsibility, through innovation, investment, and active leadership, to build a better future – for our business, our agri suppliers, the people we interact with and our planet.

“By signing up to the WWF’s Retailers’ Commitment for Nature, we are joining an important movement to make the UK food system more sustainable and build on the momentum of existing initiatives we have in place.”