Lidl wants contractors interested in helping it build stores to attend a series of events where they will “learn about opportunities” in its expansion plans.

The events – taking place in July in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Southampton – will be hosted by Lidl’s property and construction teams and will give contractors insight into its “processes and requirements”.

The discounter is aiming to forge “new relationships whilst engaging with existing partners”.

Lidl currently has over 960 UK stores and has said it wants to open “hundreds more”.

“The contractors that we work with are essential in supporting this ambition,” said Lidl GB chief development officer Richard Taylor.

“That is exactly why we’re hosting these events. It not only gives us a chance to meet new contacts and engage with existing partners, but also presents them with the opportunity to speak firsthand with the relevant teams here at Lidl.”

Those interested should email SCON@lidl.co.uk.

As reported by The Grocer in February, Lidl has been pitching for investors to pay for the construction of a portfolio of stores in a leaseback deal.