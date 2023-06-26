Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. The company’s mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from distilleries including: Lux Row Distillers, Limestone Branch Distillery, Ross & Squibb Distillery and Destiladora González Lux, as well as Niche Drinks.