Luxco
Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. The company’s mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from distilleries including: Lux Row Distillers, Limestone Branch Distillery, Ross & Squibb Distillery and Destiladora González Lux, as well as Niche Drinks.
- Promotional Feature
Britain’s bourbon boom: why the taste of the American South is a hit with UK consumers
The secret is out! Britain is currently experiencing a ‘Bourbon Boom’. The classic tipple’s delicious taste, and roots in the historical and culturally vibrant American South, have made bourbon a staple part of home bars everywhere. But why is this happening now, and how can retailers take advantage of the trend?