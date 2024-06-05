Bristol-based ingredients brand Bart has unveiled a new look as it seeks to maintain momentum behind its herbs and spices range.

The refresh, undertaken by The Space Creative, aimed “to inspire home cooks”, Bart said.

Updated packaging would pay “homage to the continent of origin and the specific plants” from which the herbs were derived, the brand said.

This would help educate shoppers about “the rich history and origins” of its best-selling products including Paprika, Cinnamon and Garlic Granules, it added.

Tasting notes, meanwhile, would provide “helpful guidance for customers on their next culinary adventure”.

The new designs will phase into retailers including Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Booths and Ocado from this month.

Citing NIQ data, Bart’s commercial director James Adams said the herbs and spices category had grown by £150m since 2019, and showed “no signs of slowing down”.

Within it, Bart was “the fastest growing brand, with [value] sales increasing over 61.5% year-on-year”, he added.

“With cost pressures easing and viral food trends shaping the way Gen Z and Millennials experiment with food at home, the brand refresh is timed to appeal to the modern foodie and re-engage our existing customers,” Adams said. “It’s an important milestone, which is integral to our future growth and investment opportunities, as well as supporting the category as a whole.”

Herbs and spices were “timeless treasures” but the “history and romance of the category” had faded over time, according to Bart CEO Adam Sims.

“Telling stories of the rich heritage and origins of these ingredients is a key driver behind the brand refresh,” he said.

With “nearly 60 years of sourcing high quality ingredients from across the globe”, Bart was well positioned to educate curious consumers, he added.

Originally a family-owned business founded in 1963, Bart was acquired by Fuchs Gruppe, Europe’s largest privately owned spice company, in 2017.

