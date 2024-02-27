Candy Kittens is to launch a £1m social media campaign to drive growth and awareness of its vegan credentials.

Called ‘Welcome to plant power’, the campaign includes a series of short films, starring founder and former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

The films see Laing transported to the inside of Candy Kittens’ sweet packs, where he is surrounded by plant animations, finding no hidden “nasties”, such as gelatine.

Candy Kittens made its entire product range vegan in 2022, by reformulating beeswax from its Eton Mess sweets.

The campaign aims to accelerate Candy Kittens’ ongoing mission to challenge confectionery makers to also ditch the gelatine in their sweets, according to the brand.

It will run across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for 12 months.

Candy Kittens said social media was “imperative to reach its target audience, which consists of mostly gen-Z and millennial consumers”.

The campaign would set Candy Kittens apart from its competitors, who typically aimed their marketing efforts towards young children and families using “more traditional techniques”, it added.

“Our ambition has always been to revolutionise and disrupt the confectionery world, and our new campaign is just one example of how we strive to lead this old-fashioned category into the future,” said Candy Kittens co-founder Ed Williams.

“We have always been one of the early pioneers in the social space, and this investment reinforces our mission to do good, for good,” Williams added.