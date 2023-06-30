A left-field choice of soundtrack – ‘Hold Me Close’ by David Essex – gives Philadelphia’s latest ad a distinctive feel.

The ad takes us on a journey of a friendship between two women, who meet as moppets over a pack of Philadelphia Minis at school, and go on to bond over a lifetime of moments that (rather improbably) involve soft cheese. We get an experimental hairdressing session (complemented by what looks like an experimental serve, including jam), student fun-times, an argument disrupted by a Philly spillage and even a wedding.

‘You’ve got a friend in Philly,” we’re told. It’s super-corny, but hard to dislike, especially with Essex warbling away. It does an effective job of highlighting Philadelphia’s long heritage and positioning it as a comforting pick-me-up, too.