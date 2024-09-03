Canned fruit brand Del Monte has launched an exclusive range of merchandise in collaboration with hipster fashion favourite Urban Outfitters.

The collection is made up of two graphic tee shirts – a women’s and a men’s – featuring the brand’s logo.

The women’s top comes in a washed jersey fabric, featuring a crew neck, short sleeves and a shrunken fit, finished with a “distressed version” of the Del Monte logo on the chest. The men’s version is an oversized, navy-blue tee, cut from cotton jersey in a crewneck design with drop shoulders and short sleeves, finished with the Del Monte badge front and centre. The tees are available for a limited time on the Urban Outfitters website and selected stores for £20 and £29 respectively.

“The new merchandise line is a nostalgic nod to the rich heritage of Del Monte, a brand that has been a staple in households for generations,” said Thierry Montange, senior marketing director from Del Monte Europe. “By partnering with Urban Outfitters, known for its trendy and culturally relevant fashion, Del Monte aims to connect with both loyal fans and a new generation of consumers.

“This collaboration allows us to celebrate our history and connect with our consumers in a fresh and fashionable way,” he added. “We can’t wait to see our fans embrace the collection and wear our logo.”

Del Monte is one of a growing number of food sector brands partnering with fashion retailers on clothing ranges. In 2022, Greggs collaborated with Primark on several ranges which featured bucket hats, bumbags, cycling shorts and hoodies.

Discounter Aldi first launched its self-branded clothing collection – labelled Aldimania – in 2021. Its 2024 range includes canvas sneakers, chunky sliders and pyjamas. Coca-Cola has long licensed its drinks logos be used on clothing.