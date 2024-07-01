Popstar Ellie Goulding’s RTD brand Served is pushing its 8% abv cocktail range with its “biggest” above-the-line campaign to date.

The four-week campaign, ‘Summer’s too short for bad cocktails’, is live from today (1 July) across 970 TfL sites and “beacon” London locations.

It is projected to be seen by over 4.5 million adults and 46% of Londoners, achieving 160 million impressions for the brand.

The campaign will also include UK-wide social media activity and digital marketing, including posts on Goulding’s own social media.

Plus, Served will give out over 120,000 sample cans to the public across London, Birmingham, Leeds, Brighton and Manchester.

The campaign, created in partnership with Among Equals, aims to play up the quality of Served’s 8% abv range, which launched to market last May.

“We set out to create cocktails that are as fresh and delicious as the ones in your favourite bar, but in a convenient format,” said Goulding.

“This campaign was designed to reflect that: a core quality message, delivered in a relatable and engaging way.”

It comes after rival Moth launched its own out-of-home push last month, playing up the “versatility and transportability” of its RTD cocktails.

The £250k campaign has seen it take over 450 sites across London, Manchester and Brighton.