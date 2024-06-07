Water brand Evian is welcoming us to ‘the mountain of youth’, as it continues to try and convince us that ‘live young’ sounds like ‘Evian’.

The mountain is a blast, anyway. We meet a grizzled climber taking in the solitary splendour of the French Alps – except it turns out they’re actually densely populated by disguised prankster spirits (or, alternatively, nutters with a huge fancy dress budget) who keep popping up behind him and frolicking about in the snow.

The effects are impressive, and the theme of pure, refreshing water is constantly reinforced – while the music plays up the ‘youthful joy’ message.

And it only briefly crosses the mind that we might be watching the final hallucinations of a doomed mountaineer. Hooray!