It’s hard to dislike Merryn, the new face of Ginsters. She’s a Cornish farmer who’s “obsessed with veg”.

You can’t question her dedication: she works as a scarecrow, ploughs by hand and employs some lo-fi technology to talk to her crops. Indeed, the ad teasingly suggests she faces the same problem we imagine some animal farmers might experience – of becoming too attached before a lorry comes to take them away.

But this ad isn’t designed to solely promote Ginsters’ veggie offerings. Someone hands Merryn a Cornish pasty and she soon moves on – cheering up enough to treat us to a rendition of the brand’s new ‘Taste the Effort’ tagline.

Warm and witty, the ad is a fun way to play up Ginsters’ local sourcing and quality messages.