We last met New York Bakery Co’s spokesman, George, in his hometown, proudly lecturing his grandson about how NYC makes the best bagels.

Now he’s over here. And he’s not particularly happy about it. We meet George as he clambers out of a taxi to witness a Brit crunching through some toast. Appalled, George resolves to do something about it. Long lenses suggest he’s meeting real Brits as he hands out bagels and frowns pointedly at floppy slices of toast. He even hails a cab with one of his ring-shaped faves, to supervise the erection of a billboard in their honour.

George is an unusual brand ambassador, but he has a Bernie Sanders-esque charm, and his straightforward sales pitch – in essence: ‘bagels are big’ – is certainly to the point.