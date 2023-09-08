Ireland play their first game in the men’s Rugby World Cup this weekend, and expectations for the boys in green are high. Guinness, however, doesn’t want to jinx it.

In an ad that will chime with fans of any team in the competition – in fact, any team in any sport, really – it has arranged a few interviews with fans who reckon they (or their pals) cursed Ireland’s chances last time out. One booked return tickets for the day after the final, for example, while another simply said out loud that he thought the Irish might win. The choice of Ronan Keating’s ‘When You Say Nothing At All’ as a soundtrack really pays off here.

Guinness can associate itself with Ireland without losing support from other rugby fans because, frankly, who else would it back? Its consistent sponsorship of the sport over the years helps too.

Witty and original – it’ll also age well if Ireland do win the World Cup. Which they definitely will.