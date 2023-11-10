Baileys probably thought hiring Hannah Waddingham to star in its Christmas ad couldn’t go wrong – she’s equal parts beloved, glamorous and relatable.

The brand might not have been delighted when she also turned up in M&S’s festive effort, though – and even less so when that campaign attracted waves of (often bonkers) criticism online.

Anyway, Waddingham delivers in this short and sweet ad, playing the part of conductor for the Gold Vocal Collective. They think rehearsal is over, but a tap of baton on music stand and the offer of a Baileys gets them rhapsodising again. They sing as they shake up a Christmassy cocktail, topped with gold, chocolate and shortbread.

The indulgent party season cues are all present and correct – nothing to complain about here. M&S must be jealous