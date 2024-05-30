Hellmann’s has rebranded its Vegan Mayo as Plant Based Mayo, in a bid to boost its appeal to flexitarians.

The table sauce has also been reformulated. It now contains a lower proportion of rapeseed oil, while xantham gum and sunflower oil have been added.

It is still 100% free from animal products and suitable for vegans, certified by the European Vegetarian Union and the Vegan Society.

There was “considerable headroom for growth” in vegan mayonnaise, “particularly from consumers who want to cut back on animal-based products without becoming fully vegan”, a spokesman for Hellmann’s told The Grocer.

The brand’s consumer research found “‘vegan’ can be a barrier for flexitarians, who see ‘plant based’ as more inclusive”, he said.

“Hellmann’s is therefore relaunching the entire Hellmann’s Vegan range to Hellmann’s Plant Based.”

The rebranded 400ml glass jar and 430ml and 750ml squeezy bottles, are steadily rolling into supermarkets.

Value sales of Hellmann’s were up 14.8% to £158m last year, driven by a 21.5% rise in average pack price; unit sales fell 5.5% [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2023].

Also in 2023, Hellmann’s won Sustainable Pack of the Year – Optimisation at The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards for switching Real Mayonnaise’s squeezy bottle to 100% rPET.

