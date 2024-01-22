A collective of independent drinks companies have joined forces to champion brands that make their own products.

The Makers Alliance was a “collective initiative aimed at championing emerging drink categories with true makers at their core” according to its founder brands.

It was formed after the five-strong collective observed the “celebration of craft” which historically existed in the wine, spirits and beer categories was “conspicuously absent in newer categories such as non-alcoholic, softs and pre-mix”.

The Makers Alliance’s members have all pledged to eschew using flavourings of any kind, only use real ingredients, and create their liquids in house under the guidance of their maker founders.

They produce products ranging from non-alcoholic aperitifs to soft drinks and pre-batched cocktails.

They are: Botivo, Muri, Lockdown Liquor & Co, Rapscallion Soda and Ama Brewery.

“The Maker’s Alliance is all about shining a spotlight on brands that are truly craft and working together to support each other,” said Botivo co-founder Imme Ermgassen. “It’s about how true craft processes and ingredients create the best taste. It’s something very few brands do, and individually our voices are small, but together we can really drive awareness of true craft brands in this space and showcase them.”

To kick-start the initiative, each brand has created a behind-the-scenes film exploring its product’s origins and how it is made.

In the future, members would be working on collaborating to release co-branded products to market, as well as putting on cultural events that emphasise the difference between “true craft” brands and larger corporate ones, Ermgassen said.