Jameson has looked to position itself as the whiskey brand that doesn’t take itself too seriously – successfully making the most of a partnership with comedian Aisling Bea.

Its new ad focuses on relaxation, rather than chuckles. It stars José, the king of serendipity. When a waitress accidentally spills soup on him, it miraculously dries into a cool tiger design. And when the steering wheel comes off his speedboat (it happens to the best of us), he doesn’t fret, instead calmly waiting for it to come to rest in a swimming pool, before heading to the bar.

As narrator Cillian Murphy notes, José “thinks traffic lights only come in green”. So, he’s somewhere between ‘smugly lucky’ and ‘dangerous maniac’.

Murphy’s smooth delivery and the ad’s gorgeous locations are the best bits here.