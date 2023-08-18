Kit Kat has gone back in time in attempt to bring its famous ‘Have a break…’ slogan into the 21st century.

In a scene reminiscent of something from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, we meet a knight as she approaches a castle. As she hammers on the door, a jobsworth pops up from the ramparts. But instead of reeling off an elderberries-related insult, he asks for her password.

Our heroine is flummoxed, and the prompts she receives don’t help. Happily, when she takes a break, her horse finds a way to remind her of her actual password.

It’s a bit corny, but the technological frustration angle will resonate with many – and the brand is wise to keep up the momentum of its solid-gold slogan.