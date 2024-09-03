Gen Alpha – those born since 2010 – are an incredibly brand-savvy cohort. Often more discerning and intelligent than adults when it comes to the brands they use, they need a more sophisticated approach than might be expected.

As a generation with power – both from their own pocket and from their influence over family spend – these future consumers are important. So brands need to get up to speed, and quickly.

Constant innovation, super-fast delivery, reliability, and depth and breadth are all simple hygiene factors for this brand-literate generation. But their hearts and minds are not easily won.

The good news is that many food and drinks brands get it. Especially established ones. According to our latest 100 Coolest Brands report, an in-depth annual study of 21,000 7 to 14-year-olds, 50% of the top 20 brands were in the food and drink category. Three made the top 10: McDonald’s was at number three, Oreo came in at number seven and Pringles landed at number eight.

Historically, big marketing budgets have been the obvious “why” for these high positions. But when we looked closer, we found the key drivers to successful rankings were an appreciation for the products themselves, how the brands made kids feel, and the strength of the association with treats and fun family time. Another key marker of success was whether or not kids understood the brand values and personalities of these brands.

At the same time, it’s hard for new brands to get traction with this demographic. With the exception of Prime, there are no challenger food or drinks brands in the top 100 and none that were launched in the 21st century.

So, what can challenger food and drink brands learn from the legacy brands that have made the top 10?

Rituals

Pringles and Oreos have built strong brand saliency through the ritual of how their products are consumed. Be it “once you pop” or “twist and dunk”, both have created distinct ways to consume their products. They communicate through incredibly playful and funny content that Gen Alpha, Gen Z and their families enjoy and are entertained by. Humour is playground currency for kids – brands will do well to leverage this.

These brands have leaned heavily into highly emotive sharing opportunities with family and friends and have thrived in the rankings as a result. Inter-generational enjoyment and appeal must be a top priority for brands wanting to do the same.

Inclusivity

Having a low barrier to entry that enables kids to easily, quickly and safely engage with a brand is key.

No brand does this quite like McDonald’s. From family visits to first independent trips with friends, McDonald’s is a safe space for kids and teens – winning their hearts by welcoming them into its brand and spaces all year round, no matter the occasion.

In the context of the cost of living crisis, McDonald’s has also provided saver menus and offers that are accessible to most. Kids know McDonald’s: they feel welcome and comfortable there and its prices suit the pockets of children and their parents.

Consider how your brand can create an inclusive and safe space for kids and teens – be it through physical or virtual spaces, through pricing and promotions, or something else entirely such as the use of the technology they love.



Collaborations

One thing all three of these brands have in common is collaborations. Special runs of limited-edition Sour Patch Kids flavoured Oreos, Pringles branded Crocs, and Hello Kitty Happy Meal collaborations keep legacy brands fresh.

There’s no doubt these collaborations echo the fluid world that is Gen Alpha’s reality – they expect this kind of activity, and it keeps them engaged.