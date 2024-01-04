Alcohol-free beer brand Lucky Saint has launched its “second pub” with a pop-up site in Waitrose’s London King’s Cross store.

From today (4 January) until 14 January, Lucky Saint’s alcohol-free beer will be poured on draught at the store’s wine bar.

The bar has been rebranded as ‘The Lucky Saint Pop-Up Pub’ for the duration of the activation, which will feature a pub quiz on 11 January and a competition to win a Peloton bike and membership.

Front-of-store tasting of Lucky Saint’s beers will also take place while the pop-up is in place.

“We’re really excited to be working with Lucky Saint on a takeover of the wine bar at our King’s Cross store, transforming the space into The Lucky Saint Pop-Up Pub for Dry January,” said Waitrose low & no buyer Sarah Holland.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in popularity and demand for the alcohol-free category over the last few years with more consumers looking to moderate their alcohol intake than ever before, so there’s never been a better time to partner with Lucky Saint.”

Partnering with Waitrose was “a great way to kick off January”, added Lucky Saint off-trade sales director Sarah Walley.

“This year, record numbers are participating in Dry January, and 2024 is set to see people moderate their alcohol consumption right throughout the year,” she said. “If you fancy a pint of Lucky Saint in Waitrose, then head down to the King’s Cross store in Granary Square.”

Lucky Saint opened its first bricks-and-mortar venue – The Lucky Saint – in London in March last year.

In December, the brand unveiled a new 0.5% abv Hazy IPA, its first piece of NPD since launching its alcohol-free Lager in 2018.